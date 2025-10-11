Conflits, revue de géopolitique
Conflits, revue de géopolitique
New ! Conflits in English

11 octobre 2025

Conflits in English (c) Conflits

Every week, find a selection of articles from Conflits translated into English. With a presence on every continent thanks to its exchanges and partnerships with think tanks and reviews, Conflits is diversifying by offering our English-speaking readers a series of articles translated into English.

French geopolitics is thus being exported to the English-speaking world.

