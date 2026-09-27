Vidéo – Italie : un pays d’investissements

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Conflits, revue de géopolitique

27 septembre 2026

Temps de lecture : < 1 minute

Photo : French President Emmanuel Macron (L), Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (R) during the press conference after the Signing of the Quirinal Treaty between Italy and France in Rome ,ITALY-26-11-2021//AGFEDITORIAL_agf013296/2111261351/Credit:Francesco Fotia/AGF/SIPA/2111261359

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Temps de lecture : < 1 minute

Photo : French President Emmanuel Macron (L), Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (R) during the press conference after the Signing of the Quirinal Treaty between Italy and France in Rome ,ITALY-26-11-2021//AGFEDITORIAL_agf013296/2111261351/Credit:Francesco Fotia/AGF/SIPA/2111261359

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À propos de l’auteur
Jean-Baptiste Noé

Jean-Baptiste Noé

Docteur en histoire économique (Sorbonne-Université), professeur de géopolitique et d'économie politique à l'Ircom. Rédacteur en chef de Conflits.
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