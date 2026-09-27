Vidéo – Italie : un pays d’investissements

Photo : French President Emmanuel Macron (L), Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (R) during the press conference after the Signing of the Quirinal Treaty between Italy and France in Rome ,ITALY-26-11-2021//AGFEDITORIAL_agf013296/2111261351/Credit:Francesco Fotia/AGF/SIPA/2111261359
Photo : French President Emmanuel Macron (L), Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (R) during the press conference after the Signing of the Quirinal Treaty between Italy and France in Rome ,ITALY-26-11-2021//AGFEDITORIAL_agf013296/2111261351/Credit:Francesco Fotia/AGF/SIPA/2111261359
Vous venez de lire un article en accès libre
La Revue Conflits ne vit que par ses lecteurs. Pour nous soutenir, achetez la Revue Conflits en kiosque ou abonnez-vous !