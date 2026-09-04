Brett Holley: a white man campaigning for ordinary Zimbabweans

At the head of the Varanda VeZimbabwe party, Brett Holley wants to reform a political system running out of steam.

But his profile raises a sensitive question: can one still be fully Zimbabwean and white in a country marked by the legacy of Southern Rhodesia?

by Frédéric de Natal

Brett Holley, a Zimbabwean businessman and political commentator, has made a name for himself in recent years on social media through his political interventions. At the end of August 2026, he took a new step by announcing the creation of Varanda VeZimbabwe (VVZ), a new political party whose name can be translated from Shona as « the servants of Zimbabwe ».

His message is simple, almost disarming: he says he wants to bring Zimbabweans together, whether they live in the country or in the diaspora, while building a network able to act beyond its borders. His project rests on the principle of « servant leadership »: a conception of power which, in his view, must put the interests and well-being of ordinary citizens before those of the political elites.

Clean water, medicines, roads, schools, jobs: the new darling of Zimbabwean politics intends to place these very concrete questions at the heart of his project. He insists that he is not seeking wealth or the privileges of power, and presents his commitment as a fight aimed, not least, at leaving a better country to his son.

But his project does not stop there. Brett Holley also envisages the formation of a « government in exile », notably from South Africa, in order to prepare a future political transition. He argues that elections alone would not be enough to bring about a change of regime, and speaks of a « revolution » — which he defines as a popular mobilisation, not an armed struggle.

An ambitious programme. Perhaps too ambitious. For Brett Holley has one characteristic that his adversaries and admirers alike will find hard to set aside: he is white.

The ghost of Southern Rhodesia

Long before taking the name of a celebrated African kingdom, the country was called Southern Rhodesia. Located in southern Africa, this British colony decided to declare its independence from London unilaterally in 1965. For two decades the country was ruled by its white minority, which imposed a regime of racial segregation. While the economic success of the (internationally unrecognised) country was spectacular, the government of Prime Minister Ian Smith (1919-2007) refused the slightest concession to the black majority, quietly supported as it was by South Africa and the neighbouring Portuguese colonies.

After a long war of liberation and pressure from the British, the Southern Rhodesian government finally capitulated and handed the keys of the country to the ZANU-PF of « Comrade » Robert Mugabe — though not without attempting a military coup that failed before it had even begun. The land question tarnished reconciliation between blacks and whites in a country threatening to slide into civil war. In 1987, President Mugabe decided to abolish the white electoral roll represented in parliament. The former « Rhodies » got themselves elected as independents, joined ZANU-PF, or joined the opposition.

The agrarian reforms of the 2000s led to the expropriation of many white farm owners. For Robert Mugabe’s dictatorship, this was a matter of correcting the injustices inherited from colonisation. During this troubled period, Ian Smith suddenly recovered a certain aura and became the figurehead of an opposition struggling to organise itself. His jousts with Mugabe regularly fed the columns of the local press until his death.

It is against this historical and political background that the presence of a figure like Brett Holley in the Zimbabwean opposition takes on a particular dimension. Can a white man present himself as the defender of the people in a country where the memory of Rhodesian rule remains so strongly associated with domination?

« Can a white man present himself as the defender of the people in a country where the memory of Rhodesian rule remains so strongly associated with domination? »

Holley’s answer consists precisely in not dodging this contradiction. His very nickname — « Muvet », derived from muvheti, the Shona term for a white man — seems to turn a potentially embarrassing identity into a political banner.

Being white and being at home in Africa

It is not, in fact, so rare since the independences to see Europeans holding important positions within certain African states: ministers, advisers to African leaders, spouses of heads of state, or members of parliament. South Africa doubtless remains the most emblematic case of this long-standing presence of European populations on the continent.

But other examples exist: Gabon recently counted a white minister and a white mayor, while Zambia saw, in 2014-2015, a white man briefly accede to the presidency on an interim basis.

Rhodesians, Afrikaners, Namibians of German descent, Portuguese of southern Africa, Britons of Kenya, and descendants of Europeans settled on the continent for several decades or even several generations — like the Pieds-Noirs of French Algeria and their descendants: these populations form a mosaic of communities, some of which define themselves as « white Africans ». An identity at once European in its origins and African through history, birth or family roots. A reality nevertheless contested by certain indigenist currents, which tend to reduce these populations to their European ancestry alone and to lump them indiscriminately together with the former colonists and the beneficiaries of colonial domination.

But in the case of Zimbabwe, this is where the real debate begins.

The question is not whether Zimbabwe’s whites themselves suffered from the fall of Southern Rhodesia. Some incontestably lost their land, their businesses or their livelihoods in the agrarian reforms. The question is rather how to think about their place in a society where their ancestors benefited from a profoundly unequal political and land system.

Two almost caricatural visions confront each other. The first tends to regard every white Zimbabwean as the direct heir of colonisation, condemned to bear indefinitely the responsibility for the injustices committed under Rhodesia. The second offers the opposite narrative: that of a white community presented solely as the victim of a brutal revolution, guilty of nothing but having been born on the « wrong side » of history.

The reality is obviously more complex. Zimbabwe can acknowledge the injustices of its past without regarding the descendants of European populations as perpetual strangers on their own land. In the same way, recognising the full belonging of whites to Zimbabwe does not amount to erasing the discriminations and inequalities inherited from the Rhodesian period.

« Zimbabwe can acknowledge the injustices of its past without regarding the descendants of European populations as perpetual strangers on their own land. »

To assert his belonging to the country, Brett Holley has notably chosen language as a political vehicle — turning it into a force meant to erase the colour of his skin. The choice is not innocent. In a country whose politics is regularly shot through with ethnic, linguistic, regional and historical cleavages, speaking the language of the black majority is a way of saying: I am not a white man passing through; I claim my belonging to Zimbabwe.

A political movement still fragile

It would nevertheless be premature to turn Brett Holley into the new leader of the Zimbabwean opposition.

VVZ is still in its infancy. The movement must build its structures, establish its local roots and demonstrate that it can convert a digital audience into a genuine political force. Holley says he intends to rely heavily on the Zimbabwean diaspora and speaks of structures in several countries with large Zimbabwean communities.

His idea of a government in exile raises questions. Critics reproach him in particular for giving an unrecognised political structure an importance it does not yet possess in fact — nor any legitimacy through the ballot box. For the moment, Holley has above all one thing that many Zimbabwean opposition figures have long sought: a voice that carries.

« I am not a white man passing through; I claim my belonging to Zimbabwe. »

He must also contend with the ZANU-PF war machine, which did not hesitate to rid itself of Robert Mugabe — branded a Hitler in the British press — in a putsch in 2017. His successor Emmerson Mnangagwa (83) has tailored himself a constitution allowing him to remain in power until 2030, two years beyond the date scheduled for the next presidential election. This former vice-president has, moreover, made a gesture towards the former Rhodesians by returning their land or compensating them, and by bringing white ministers into the government, sitting in Parliament alongside others — some of them born under Southern Rhodesia.

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© Photo: Zimbabwe, Unsplash