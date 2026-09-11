Formula 1 comes to Madrid

On the eve of its first Formula 1 Grand Prix (11-13 September 2026), Madrid is asserting itself as Europe’s capital of major events: world sport, giant concerts, film studios, luxury hotels.

Behind the spotlights lies a strategy of attractiveness aimed at investment and influence — but one that noise nuisance and property pressure are beginning to call into question.

A newcomer to the Spanish landscape

Long associated with political power while Barcelona reaped the tourism dividends of the 1992 Olympic Games, Madrid has changed register in recent years. World sport, giant concerts, audiovisual productions and luxury hotels now make up a strategy of attractiveness that is turning the Spanish capital into a destination for entertainment. On the eve of its first Formula 1 Grand Prix, scheduled for 11-13 September 2026, this ambition goes beyond the conquest of visitors: it targets investment, talent and international influence. Behind the spotlights, however, nuisance and property pressure raise questions about how the benefits are shared.

The capital moves into pole position

The return of Formula 1 to the Madrid region, forty-five years after the last Grand Prix held on the Jarama circuit, is the emblem of this transformation. Formalised on 23 January 2024, the contract covers ten seasons, until 2035. Championed by the regional president of the Community of Madrid, the conservative Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the mayor of the Spanish capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, and the IFEMA convention centre, the project sets the competition in the metropolitan north-east, between the exhibition park and the Valdebebas district (home to a large Real Madrid sports complex), close to the airport.

With some 5.5 kilometres and 22 corners, the Madring circuit combines permanent infrastructure with temporary sections. Its banked curve, named « La Monumental », is designed to become an instantly recognisable visual signature. The initial stated objective is to host around 110,000 spectators per day, then up to 140,000. Metro, trains and buses are commercial arguments as much as logistical ones: accessibility makes it possible to bring the circuit closer to the hotels and business districts.

Inspired by Miami and Las Vegas, the formula also combines competition, concerts, gastronomy and high-end hospitality. The IFEMA pavilions thus make it possible to integrate services that would be hard to offer at an isolated racetrack. In short, Madrid wants to offer a complete stay of which the race would become the high point. This conquest does not, however, mean the ousting of Barcelona: the Montmeló venue kept an event on the official calendar in 2026 and the competition will return there in 2028, 2030 and 2032. The Spanish capital has nonetheless secured an annual race and exclusive use of the name « Spanish Grand Prix ».

« Madrid wants to offer a complete stay of which the race would become the high point. »

From studs to dollars

Such an offensive extends an already solid sporting record. The Santiago Bernabéu stadium hosted, for example, the 2010 Champions League final (won by Inter Milan) and the Metropolitano that of 2019 (won by Liverpool). In December 2018, the transfer to Madrid of the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between River Plate and Boca Juniors, after the violence in Buenos Aires, gave this expertise a diplomatic reach: the Iberian metropolis offered a substitute ground for the most prestigious clash in South American football.

Tennis and basketball complete this international presence. Established since 2002, the Madrid Open moved in 2009 to the Caja Mágica, where the Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tours now coexist. Madrid also hosted the Davis Cup finals in 2019 and 2021 as well as the EuroLeague Final Four in 2008 and 2015.

The NFL (the United States’ American football league) now opens up an additional outlet. After a first regular-season game in 2025 between the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders, the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals are to meet at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium on 8 November 2026. This sport broadens the international clientele of a venue whose retractable pitch makes it easier to diversify its uses.

The next horizon is the 2030 edition of the FIFA World Cup, organised mainly by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with three commemorative matches in South America. Madrid can present two large stadiums, though hosting the final is by no means guaranteed: the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, Barcelona’s Camp Nou and the future Hassan II stadium, near Casablanca, are among the options under consideration. Here the competition between venues becomes a battle of prestige between partner states.

Quiet on set — manufacturing influence

The Spanish capital does not, however, merely import spectacles: it produces images destined for the whole world. At Tres Cantos, on its outskirts, the Madrid Content City complex brings together, over 140,000 square metres, studios, technical services, offices and a university campus. Developed around the companies Roots and Secuoya, this facility ranks among the largest audiovisual complexes in Europe.

The American firm Netflix, established there since 2019, has had ten sound stages since its 2022 expansion, with state-of-the-art post-production facilities. The bringing together of training and industry thus fosters the constitution of a professional talent pool, while national tax incentives and the support of the municipal and regional film offices facilitate shoots.

From Money Heist to Elite by way of Berlin, Spanish productions feed, in this context, an international standing that the films of Pedro Almodóvar had already powerfully established. Streets, monuments, ways of life and language accordingly become resources of attractiveness. To the Prado, Reina Sofía and Thyssen-Bornemisza museums are added the musicals of the Gran Vía, the ARCO fair (devoted to contemporary art) and the Ibero-American film ceremonies, in particular the Platino Awards (whose gala Madrid has hosted five times). At bottom, heritage and cultural industry reinforce one another.

From crowds to decibels

Event-hosting power also rests on a network of complementary venues: the renovated Santiago Bernabéu stadium, the Metropolitano stadium and the Movistar Arena (which holds up to around 17,500 people depending on the configuration). By way of example, the two evenings given by the American singer Taylor Swift at Real Madrid’s stadium in May 2024 drew nearly 130,000 spectators, and the four concerts of the Colombian Karol G, in July of the same year, more than 240,000 people. The latter will, moreover, return to the Spanish capital in June 2027. Such attendances feed the hotels, restaurants and transport networks while firmly installing Madrid in the calculations of the great tours. This was the case with that of the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny, who staged ten shows in Atlético’s home ground between May and June 2026.

In the district of Villaverde, Shakira pushes this logic towards the artistic residency: twelve concerts are announced from 18 September to 11 October 2026 in a temporary stadium specially fitted out on the Iberdrola Music site, with a capacity of more than 50,000 people. The event combines music and Latin American cultural programming, turning a series of concerts into a tourist destination.

Madrid’s know-how extends to religious gatherings. World Youth Day (WYD) in 2011, held in the metropolis, mobilised between 1.5 and 2 million participants around Pope Benedict XVI. As for Leo XIV, he notably celebrated a Mass on the Plaza de Cibeles and met the diocesan community at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium during his Spanish tour of June 2026. The same venues thus serve, in turn, competition, entertainment and fervour.

Event Date Venue Shakira, 12 concerts 18 Sept. – 11 Oct. 2026 Iberdrola Music (Villaverde) Formula 1 Grand Prix 11 – 13 Sept. 2026 Madring circuit (IFEMA / Valdebebas) NFL: Falcons – Bengals 8 Nov. 2026 Santiago Bernabéu stadium Karol G (return) June 2027 Madrid FIFA World Cup 2030 Bernabéu (candidate for the final)

Luxury moves in

To convert these visitors into a lasting clientele, Madrid is also modernising its reception infrastructure. To the north, the Madrid Nuevo Norte development plans, for instance, to transform some 2.3 million square metres around the rail corridor of Chamartín station (the city’s second most important after Atocha). The reorganisation of the buildings together with the new housing, offices and public spaces are intended to better articulate economic centrality and transport, even if this transformation falls within a long-term timetable.

Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez airport is the other centrepiece of this vision. The airport extension aims for a capacity of 90 million passengers a year. First announced at 2.4 billion euros in 2024, the programme is now presented by the Spanish public body AENA as an overall investment of more than 4 billion. This change of scale is intended to strengthen a hub essential to relations between Europe and Latin America.

Competition between Renfe (Spain), Iryo (Italy and Spain) and Ouigo (France) is meanwhile broadening rail access to our Iberian neighbour’s capital. The opening of the Four Seasons hotel at Canalejas, the renovation of the Ritz and Villa Magna hotels, then the arrival of brands such as EDITION and JW Marriott accompany the city’s move upmarket. The sought-after visitor can henceforth combine a palace hotel, a gourmet restaurant and exclusive services at the stadium or on the circuit.

Madrid–Barcelona: the match is still open

This rise reinforces Madrid as the European gateway to the Spanish-speaking world. Linguistic proximity, air links, economic networks and cultural offering attract Latin American entrepreneurs, artists and investors. Capital coming notably from Mexico, Venezuela or Colombia likewise contributes to the dynamism of services and high-end real estate, particularly in the districts of Salamanca and Chamberí.

Facing Barcelona, its eternal rival across the Pyrenees, Madrid also lays claim to a policy favourable to business, hotels and major events. The Catalan independence crisis of 2017 did indeed encourage the departure of the head offices of large companies from Catalonia, but not all of them moved to the capital (CaixaBank, for instance, chose Valencia). Consequently, to reduce the recomposition of the Spanish economy to a mechanical transfer between the two metropolises would be misleading.

The rivalry above all pits different urban priorities against each other: Barcelona seeks rather to contain the effects of tourism, whereas Madrid banks on its expansion. This divergence gives the capital a commercial advantage, but is not enough to establish supremacy in every field.

When the residents blow the final whistle

The setbacks encountered by the Spanish capital nevertheless recall the limits of this ambition. Madrid lost three successive Olympic bids (for the 2012, 2016 and 2020 editions). In December 2013, the abandonment of Eurovegas — a casino-and-hotel project envisaged at Alcorcón, in the Madrid suburbs, for some 17 billion euros — also revealed, through much debate, the dangers of a dependence on the demands of large investors.

Today, the conflicts concern above all noise and housing. The suspension of concerts at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in September 2024 showed, for example, that a spectacular renovation did not guarantee compatibility with a residential district. The dismissal, in May 2026, of the criminal proceedings against the club does not, moreover, amount to a general authorisation to resume: the responsibilities of the promoters and the administrative constraints remain distinct issues.

Around the various music festivals and the F1 circuit, residents are likewise questioning the use of public space. In the centre, tourist rentals and property investment are for their part accentuating a residential pressure with multiple causes. Madrid has thus managed to become a world stage, but its next challenge will be to make this success compatible with everyday life: a capital can, unfortunately, fill its stands while driving away those who live in it.

« A capital can fill its stands while driving away those who live in it. »

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© Photo: Madrid, June 2026, AFP7 / ZUMA Press Wire