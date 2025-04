Infographie – Les nouvelles taxes douanières des États-Unis

Photo : President Donald Trump displays a chart with reciprocal tariffs during a 'Liberation Day' event in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Today?s tariffs are just the most recent moves that President Trump has taken in this new trade war since returning to the White House less that three months ago. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Sipa USA)/60532918//2504022250