Vegetius: the Roman war manual that ruled the Middle Ages

The Epitoma rei militaris of Flavius Vegetius Renatus, composed between 383 and 450 AD, stands as one of the most influential military treatises of late Antiquity and the western Middle Ages.

A methodical compilation of Roman military knowledge, it laid down a doctrine of training, organisation and strategy that endured for fifteen centuries without losing its authority.

This article examines the doctrinal contributions of the work to the science of war, traces its diffusion from the Late Empire to the Renaissance, and surveys the main editions and resources available today.

Abstract: The Epitoma rei militaris of Flavius Vegetius Renatus, composed between 383 and 450 AD, stands as one of the most influential military treatises of late Antiquity and the western Middle Ages. A methodical compilation of Roman military knowledge, it laid down a doctrine of training, organisation and strategy that endured for fifteen centuries without losing its authority. This article examines the doctrinal contributions of the work to the science of war, traces its diffusion and influence from the Late Empire to the Renaissance, and surveys the main editions and resources available today.

1/ The author and the context of composition

Flavius Vegetius Renatus remains a largely obscure figure. A senior official of the Late Roman Empire, he most probably served in the imperial finances rather than in military affairs — one of the founding paradoxes of his work: the most widely read military treatise of the medieval West was written by a civilian.

The dating of the work long divided philologists. The reference critical edition by M. D. Reeve (2004)[1] places its composition between 383 and 450 AD, with a probable narrower range of 388–395 under Theodosius I. The bilingual edition by Étienne Famerie at the University of Liège (2015)[2] is today the reference French translation, the first since 1859.

In his prologue, Vegetius sets out his method with carefully constructed modesty:

« Although this little work requires neither harmony of style nor refinement of thought, but careful and honest labour, facts that remain unknown, scattered and buried among various historians and masters of the profession of arms are here delivered to the public for the benefit of the Romans. »

The author explicitly claims his compiler’s method, drawing his sources from Cato the Elder, Cornelius Celsus, Frontinus, Paternus, and the military constitutions of Augustus, Trajan and Hadrian.

The structure of the work

The Epitoma rei militaris comprises four books. The first deals with the selection and training of recruits; the second with the organisation of the army; the third with land warfare; the fourth with siegecraft and naval warfare. Vegetius lays out this organisation in a general prologue of remarkable clarity, stating from the outset the central thesis of his work:

« In every battle, it is not so much numbers and untaught bravery as skill and training that generally procure the victory. »

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The doctrine of recruitment: the primacy of selection

Vegetius opens with a founding reflection on the causes of Roman power. His thesis is fundamental: Roman military superiority is not natural but institutional and methodological. On the geographical origin of recruits, he develops a climatic theory[3] — the nations of the South, more intelligent but less sanguine, lack tenacity; the peoples of the North, abounding in blood, are more inclined to war but less prudent. The best recruits are drawn from temperate regions.

On the question of town versus countryside, Vegetius rules without ambiguity:

« I believe it has never been doubted that the rural population is best fitted for the profession of arms: living in the open air and toiling at labour, enduring the sun without seeking the shade, ignorant of baths, unacquainted with pleasures, simple of soul, content with little, their bodies hardened to endure every trial. »

The townsman may at a pinch be enrolled, but he must be kept « away from the allurements of the city. »[4] Physical selection is described with quasi-medical precision: an alert eye, an upright neck, a broad chest, muscular shoulders, powerful arms, a lean belly, strong joints.[5] Yet vigour takes precedence over stature[6] — « it is better for soldiers to be valiant than tall. » The hierarchy of civilian trades is set out with savoury concision: fishermen, fowlers, pastry-cooks and weavers are excluded from the camps; blacksmiths, miners, butchers and huntsmen suit them perfectly.

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The doctrine of training: instruction as the condition of victory

The heart of the first book is devoted to military exercises, which Vegetius makes the foundation of all fighting superiority. Training begins with the fundamentals of movement — the regulation pace of « twenty miles in five hours »[7] at the ordinary march —, running, jumping, swimming.[8] Combat training rests on the technique of the post, with weighted weapons: wicker shields and wooden swords twice as heavy as weapons of war.[9]

The thrust as against the cut is the subject of a celebrated development: « a cut, whatever its force, seldom kills, since the armour and the bones protect the vital organs. A thrust, on the contrary, penetrating two inches, is fatal. »[10] Training with missile weapons — bow, javelin, sling, lead-weighted darts — is developed with remarkable technical precision. The slingers of the Balearic Islands distinguished themselves: their mothers allowed them no food but what they had hit with a stone cast from the sling.[11]

The sixty-pound load on the march is prescribed with a justification that anticipates modern theories of habit: « there is nothing that regular training does not make very easy. »[12] Vegetius vigorously condemns the gradual abandonment of the defensive equipment of the Roman infantry: « from the foundation of the City down to the time of the deified Gratian, helmet and cuirass protected the foot soldiers. But as field exercises suffered from slackness and idleness, the arms came to seem too heavy. »[13]

The organisation of the legion and land warfare

The second book deals with the organisation of the army. Vegetius insists on the need for recruits able to read and reckon[14]: the legion is not a horde, it is an administration in arms. The third book, devoted to land warfare, approaches strategy with remarkable sophistication. It is in its prologue that the original formulation of the maxim Si vis pacem, para bellum is to be found — Vegetius does not use that exact wording, a later condensation, but he writes that « he who desires peace, let him prepare for war. »

The fourth book covers the whole range of machines of attack and defence and deals with fortification: « the walls must be built not in a straight line, but with angles. »[15] This section would enjoy a particular fortune in the Middle Ages, at a time when sieges constituted the dominant form of warfare.

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The diffusion of the text: from the Late Empire to the Renaissance

The fortune of Vegetius’s treatise is extraordinary in its duration and universality. From the 5th to the 15th century, it was the reference military text of the Latin West. M. D. Reeve has catalogued more than three hundred medieval manuscripts,[16] which places the Epitoma among the most copied Latin texts of the medieval West, alongside the Bible and the Church Fathers. The first printed edition appeared in Utrecht in 1473 — a sign of the importance that Renaissance men of letters attached to it.

Vernacular translations bear witness to the text’s diffusion beyond learned circles: three medieval French translations are attested — Jean de Meung, Jean de Vignay[17] (c. 1340), Antoine Vérard (1488). An Anglo-Norman translation, dated to the second half of the 13th century and associated with the future Edward I of England,[18] illustrates the transnational reach of the text: the miniature depicting « Lord Edward and his knights receiving the teaching of Vegetius » says something essential — the treatise was perceived not as an antiquarian’s text but as a living manual of instruction.

The great medieval readings

Vegetius’s influence in the Middle Ages extends far beyond the military sphere. Three great readings characterise his medieval reception. The first is the princely and chivalric reading: medieval princes read Vegetius as a manual of military government as much as of tactics, the Vegetian conception of the prince as responsible for the training of his armies fitting naturally with the medieval theory of good government.

The second is that of Christine de Pizan, who in 1410 used a French translation of Vegetius to compose her Livre des faits d’armes et de chevalerie, addressed to Charles VI.[19] The third, the most unexpected, is that of scholastic theology: saint Thomas Aquinas cites Vegetius in his Summa theologica,[20] notably in his developments on just war. This presence in the great monument of medieval Catholic thought conferred upon the text a legitimacy that goes beyond the military domain alone.

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The military posterity: Machiavelli and modern strategic thought

Machiavelli, in his Discourses on the First Decade of Titus Livy (1517) and his Art of War (1521),[21] is in constant dialogue with the Vegetian tradition. His rehabilitation of the citizen militia against mercenaries, his insistence on discipline and training, his distrust of the badly selected army: so many themes that resonate directly with Vegetius’s concerns. The great military reforms of the 16th century — the Spanish professional army, the Swiss infantry, the tercio — took place in an intellectual context in which Vegetius was still a living reference.

Conclusion

What makes the Epitoma singular in the history of military thought is less its originality — Vegetius himself admits it, he is a compiler — than its doctrinal coherence. Around the central principle that « it is skill and training that procure the victory, » the whole treatise forms a system: selection → training → organisation → tactics → logistics → fortification → naval warfare.

This is not merely a military doctrine; it is a philosophy of the institution, applicable to any human organisation seeking to excel in a competitive field. That is perhaps the deep reason why this text, written in a declining empire for an unknown prince, became the most widely read military treatise of the medieval West.

2/ Critical apparatus: editions, translations and available resources

The reference critical edition is that of M. D. Reeve, published in 2004 in the Oxford Classical Texts (Oxford University Press), based on an exhaustive study of the manuscript tradition — more than three hundred manuscripts catalogued. The edition by A. Önnerfors (Bibliotheca Teubneriana, Stuttgart, 1995)[22] had marked a clear advance on the old edition by C. Lang (Leipzig, 1869),[23] but has been superseded by Reeve.

The reference French translation is that of Étienne Famerie (University of Liège), published in 2015 in the Revue internationale des droits de l’Antiquité — the first French translation since 1859, based on Reeve’s text. This bilingual edition is freely available online through the University of Liège’s institutional repository ORBi: orbi.uliege.be.

Among the digital resources available: the Jean de Vignay manuscript on Gallica (gallica.bnf.fr), the Anglo-Norman translation on ELEC (elec.delisle.enc.sorbonne.fr), and the Latin text on The Latin Library (thelatinlibrary.com). For the secondary literature, Charles Shrader’s census of the medieval manuscripts (Scriptorium, 1979)[24] and Philippe Richardot’s study of the medieval reception (1998)[25] are the essential starting points.

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Selected bibliography

Primary sources

VEGETIUS (Flavius Vegetius Renatus), Epitoma rei militaris, critical ed. M. D. Reeve, Oxford Classical Texts, Oxford, 2004.

VÉGÈCE, Abrégé d’art militaire, ed. and trans. Étienne Famerie, Revue internationale des droits de l’Antiquité, 62 (2015), University of Liège (ORBi). Available at: https://orbi.uliege.be/handle/2268/200499

VÉGÈCE, De Epitoma rei militaris, trans. Jean de Vignay, « De la chose de chevalerie » (c. 1340), BnF ms. btv1b8451600t, Gallica: https://gallica.bnf.fr/ark:/12148/btv1b8451600t

VEGETIUS, Epitoma rei militaris, Anglo-Norman translation (13th c.), La chivelerie de Rome, École nationale des chartes, ELEC: http://elec.delisle.enc.sorbonne.fr/miroir/vegece/

Secondary literature

BAYLEY C. C., War and Society in Renaissance Florence, Toronto, University of Toronto Press, 1961.

CHRISTIANSEN E., « Vegetius and the Viking Age », Classica et Mediaevalia, 36 (1985), p. 163-193.

LEGGE D., « The Lord Edward’s Vegetius », Scriptorium, vol. 7, 1953, p. 262-265.

REEVE M. D., « Vegetius », in L. D. Reynolds (ed.), Texts and Transmission, Oxford, 1983, p. 440-442.

RICHARDOT Ph., Végèce et la culture militaire au Moyen Âge (Ve-XVe siècle), Paris, Economica, 1998.

SHRADER C. R., « A Handlist of Extant Manuscripts Containing the De Re Militari », Scriptorium, 33 (1979), p. 280-305.

THORPE L., « Master Richard, a thirteenth century translator of the De re militari of Vegetius », Scriptorium, vol. 6, 1952, p. 39-50.

WILLARD C. C., « Christine de Pisan’s Treatise on the Art of Medieval Warfare », in Essays in Honor of Louis Francis Solano, Chapel Hill, 1970, p. 179-191.

Notes

[1] M. D. Reeve (ed.), Vegetius, Epitoma rei militaris, Oxford Classical Texts, Oxford University Press, 2004.

[2] Étienne Famerie, Végèce, Abrégé d’art militaire, bilingual edition, Revue internationale des droits de l’Antiquité, 62 (2015), University of Liège (ORBi). Available at: https://orbi.uliege.be/handle/2268/200499

[3] Vegetius, Epitoma rei militaris, I, 2.

[4] Vegetius, Epitoma rei militaris, I, 3.

[5] Vegetius, Epitoma rei militaris, I, 6.

[6] Vegetius, Epitoma rei militaris, I, 6.

[7] Vegetius, Epitoma rei militaris, I, 9.

[8] Vegetius, Epitoma rei militaris, I, 9-10.

[9] Vegetius, Epitoma rei militaris, I, 11.

[10] Vegetius, Epitoma rei militaris, I, 12.

[11] Vegetius, Epitoma rei militaris, I, 16.

[12] Vegetius, Epitoma rei militaris, I, 19.

[13] Vegetius, Epitoma rei militaris, I, 20.

[14] Vegetius, Epitoma rei militaris, II, 19.

[15] Vegetius, Epitoma rei militaris, IV, 2.

[16] M. D. Reeve, « Vegetius », in L. D. Reynolds (ed.), Texts and Transmission, Oxford, 1983, p. 440-442.

[17] Jean de Vignay, De la chose de chevalerie (c. 1340), BnF ms. btv1b8451600t, Gallica: https://gallica.bnf.fr/ark:/12148/btv1b8451600t

[18] D. Legge, « The Lord Edward’s Vegetius », Scriptorium, vol. 7, 1953, p. 262-265.

[19] C. C. Willard, « Christine de Pisan’s Treatise on the Art of Medieval Warfare », in Essays in Honor of Louis Francis Solano, Chapel Hill, 1970, p. 179-191.

[20] Thomas Aquinas, Summa theologica, II-II, q. 40, a. 1.

[21] C. C. Bayley, War and Society in Renaissance Florence, Toronto, University of Toronto Press, 1961.

[22] A. Önnerfors (ed.), Vegetius, Epitoma rei militaris, Bibliotheca Teubneriana, Stuttgart, 1995.

[23] C. Lang (ed.), Vegetius, Epitoma rei militaris, Leipzig, 1869; repr. 1885.

[24] C. R. Shrader, « A Handlist of Extant Manuscripts Containing the De Re Militari », Scriptorium, 33 (1979), p. 280-305.

[25] Ph. Richardot, Végèce et la culture militaire au Moyen Âge (Ve-XVe siècle), Paris, Economica, 1998.

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