On 24 November, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered the Kurdistan Regional Government to hand over control of the oil fields in the “disputed territories” and of the international border crossings.

Behind the rhetoric of national unity lies a predatory venture backed by Tehran, aimed at the outright dissolution of Kurdish autonomy — in Washington’s indifference.

On Tuesday 24 November, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Ali al-Zaidi, ordered the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to hand over control of the oil fields located in the “disputed territories”1 as well as of the international border crossings2. The demand is designed to deprive the KRG of the crucial economic resources that underpin its autonomy, since the central government refuses to pay it the full financial allocation guaranteed by the Constitution since 2014. This difficult economic situation has persisted ever since. That said, anyone who goes to see for themselves in the region can observe that the Kurdish authorities have nonetheless managed to develop the territory far beyond all expectations since the fall of Saddam Hussein. The city of Erbil, capital of Kurdistan, stands out sharply from Baghdad by its modernity and dynamism, to say nothing of security.

A goal shared in Baghdad, encouraged by Tehran

Baghdad’s decision is only a first step towards taking control of all the region’s oil resources, followed by the dissolution of the KRG. It is a goal on which Shia and Sunni Arabs, from the various political and tribal factions, agree in Iraq. It also unfortunately benefits from the growing rift between the KRG’s two historic parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), which failed to form a government after the 2024 regional elections.

Finally, Ali al-Zaidi has received Tehran’s blessing: Iran fears that Iraqi Kurdistan could serve as a rear base for an uprising in Iranian Kurdistan. For the Iraqi drive to destroy the KRG must be set in the context of the conflict between the United States and Iran. It is therefore surprising that Washington has not reacted to this development.

The Iraqi drive to destroy the KRG must be set in the context of the conflict between the United States and Iran.

In the shadow of the US–Iran confrontation

Next came the Iraqi army’s intervention against the stronghold of the pro-Iranian Shia militia, Kataeb Hezbollah, on 20 November, in Jurf al-Sakhr, north of Baghdad. One might innocently believe that the demands concerning the Kurds are part of a broader process aimed at restoring the central government’s authority over the whole territory. This interpretation seems to prevail in Washington, since the US special envoy Tom Barrack has announced that he wants a strong Iraqi state.

However, it is crucial to understand that Ali al-Zaidi is under Tehran’s constraint. Is it not obvious to the White House that the Iraqi army is as powerless against the pro-Iranian militias as the Lebanese army is against Hezbollah? The anti-corruption campaign in Jurf al-Sakhr did indeed recover 1.7 million dollars, and 780 million across Iraq over the past year3, but this is only a drop in the ocean for a thoroughly corrupt country and regime.

Ali al-Zaidi, like Mohamed Shia al-Sudani before him, was jointly appointed to head Iraq by Tehran and Washington. It is worth noting that al-Zaidi’s predecessor had begun his term with an anti-corruption campaign directed against the previous Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, and his team. This notably forced all foreign and Iraqi companies that had signed contracts with the former government to renegotiate the terms of their commitments — that is, to share the profits with those in power. In reality, Ali al-Zaidi’s decision goes beyond a mere “clean hands” predatory operation: he is seeking to eliminate the KRG’s autonomy in order to extract the greatest profit from it for the benefit of the Islamic Republic.

The last pro-Western bastion

In spring 2026, Kurdistan, and Erbil in particular, was hit hard by missiles and drones from Iran, but also from the pro-Iranian Shia militias. Tehran clearly threatened Kurdistan with total annihilation should it serve as a rear base for an attack against Iran. Erbil therefore adopted a cautious stance, keeping its distance from the conflict, all the more so as the United States offered it no protection. This was not enough to appease Tehran, however, which now has the chance to be done with the last pro-Western bastion in Iraq, since American and French forces left the country in September 2026. In truth, this disengagement sent a favourable signal to our adversaries in the Middle East, particularly in the current context of conflict with Iran.

Tehran now has the chance to be done with the last pro-Western bastion in Iraq, since American and French forces left the country in September 2026.

Federalism, the only safeguard against dictatorship

The presence of Western military forces was proving essential to prevent the pro-Iranian factions from attacking Iraqi Kurdistan. Baghdad’s discourse on national unity is merely a pretext to convince Europeans and Americans that Iraq’s territorial integrity is an essential condition for the stability of the country and the region. Westerners struggle to grasp that centralism, in multicultural states, inevitably leads to the undivided supremacy of one group over the rest of the population — and, within it, of its most authoritarian elements. In Iraq, the Shia favourable to Iran hold power, while the liberals are marginalised.

Democracy can only be established within a federal system. Indeed, the various communities, reassured by the existence of a protective territory, would be more inclined to accept a state framework free of the nationalist claims that invariably lead to ethnic cleansing and to the establishment of a dictatorial regime4.

Democracy can only be established within a federal system.

Notes